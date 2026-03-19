Enhancing Last-Mile Connectivity: A New Era for Delhi Metro

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, called for improvements in last-mile connectivity for Metro commuters, describing the transport system as a reliable urban solution. His remarks came after riding the Metro and engaging with passengers.

At a meeting with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) director, Sandhu reviewed the Metro network's progress, emphasizing the need to enhance connections between Metro stations and local areas for ease of access.

The LG highlighted that improved feeder services and transport links would increase Metro ridership, making commuting more convenient for the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)