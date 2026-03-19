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Diarrhoea Outbreak Raises Alarm in Goa Residential Complex

A suspected case of water contamination at Dabolim's Prabhu Violetta residential complex in South Goa has led to 149 diarrhoea cases within a week. Residents blame Prabhu Realtors for illegal sewage discharge, endangering public health. Health officials and the Goa State Pollution Control Board are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:04 IST
Diarrhoea Outbreak Raises Alarm in Goa Residential Complex
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  • Country:
  • India

A water contamination scare has struck the Prabhu Violetta residential complex in Dabolim, South Goa, resulting in 149 cases of diarrhoea, according to officials. The outbreak, reported within a week, has alarmed residents of the nearly 200-apartment complex.

Residents have accused the builder, Prabhu Realtors, of illegally discharging untreated sewage into the area, a charge they have backed with a police complaint. The community fears that public health is at risk, with children and the elderly particularly affected and many needing hospitalization.

In response, a detailed survey by Cortalim Primary Health Centre from March 14 identified the cases. Water samples have been collected from various spot checks around the complex, and authorities, including the Goa State Pollution Control Board, are investigating. As a precaution, the medical officer has ordered a halt to borewell water supply pending test results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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