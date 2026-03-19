Left Menu

Unearthed Jain Idol Sparks Sectarian Debate

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a Jain idol, discovered in Etah, to be stored at the Allahabad Museum amid claims from Jain sects. A panel will study the idol's characteristics and ancestry. The court cited the idol's historical value and set a deadline for museum placement and expert examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:03 IST
Unearthed Jain Idol Sparks Sectarian Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Jain idol, recently unearthed during construction activities in Etah, has become the focus of attention following a directive by the Allahabad High Court. The idol, believed to date back to the 9th or 10th century, has sparked competing claims from the Digambar and Shwetambar Jain sects.

The court has ordered the idol be transferred to the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj for public display. Furthermore, the court instructed the formation of a team of experts, in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), to analyze the idol's characteristics and heritage.

The directive underscores the idol's historical importance, with orders for its secure transfer to Prayagraj by April 11. The expert panel is expected to deliver a detailed report within three months following the idol's museum placement.

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026