Unearthed Jain Idol Sparks Sectarian Debate

A Jain idol, recently unearthed during construction activities in Etah, has become the focus of attention following a directive by the Allahabad High Court. The idol, believed to date back to the 9th or 10th century, has sparked competing claims from the Digambar and Shwetambar Jain sects.

The court has ordered the idol be transferred to the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj for public display. Furthermore, the court instructed the formation of a team of experts, in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), to analyze the idol's characteristics and heritage.

The directive underscores the idol's historical importance, with orders for its secure transfer to Prayagraj by April 11. The expert panel is expected to deliver a detailed report within three months following the idol's museum placement.