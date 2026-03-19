ECB on High Alert as Iran Conflict Fuels Inflation Concerns

The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to maintain its key interest rate at 2% on Thursday, despite escalating inflation concerns spurred by the ongoing Iran conflict. The conflict has triggered a surge in oil and gas prices, posing a risk of heightened consumer prices and dampened economic activity in the euro zone.

ECB officials forecast that should the conflict persist, discussions around potential interest rate hikes could commence in April, with the possibility of tighter monetary policy in June. This scenario hinges on a further jump in energy prices, with oil prices positing a critical indicator.

ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed confidence in the euro zone's resilience, despite acknowledging the inflationary pressures. Addressing fiscal policy, she urged governments to apply temporary, targeted measures in response to the energy price shock, while financial markets adjusted expectations for potential ECB rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)