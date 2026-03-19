False Alarm: Air India Flight Diverted to Medina
An Air India flight heading to Mumbai from New York faced a scare as an aft cargo fire warning prompted a diversion to Medina, Saudi Arabia. The Boeing 777 landed safely, and after inspection, the alert was confirmed as a false alarm. The aircraft later resumed its journey to Mumbai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft faced an unexpected diversion to Medina, Saudi Arabia, after a cockpit alert indicated a potential aft cargo fire. Fortunately, this warning proved to be a false alarm.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Air India flight AI116 was en route from New York to Mumbai. The Boeing 777 made a priority landing at Medina for a thorough inspection.
Following a detailed examination, officials confirmed there was no fire, and the aircraft was cleared to continue its journey to Mumbai. No incidents were reported during the safe landing and subsequent takeoff.
(With inputs from agencies.)