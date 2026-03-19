False Alarm: Air India Flight Diverted to Medina

A Mumbai-bound Air India aircraft faced an unexpected diversion to Medina, Saudi Arabia, after a cockpit alert indicated a potential aft cargo fire. Fortunately, this warning proved to be a false alarm.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Air India flight AI116 was en route from New York to Mumbai. The Boeing 777 made a priority landing at Medina for a thorough inspection.

Following a detailed examination, officials confirmed there was no fire, and the aircraft was cleared to continue its journey to Mumbai. No incidents were reported during the safe landing and subsequent takeoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)