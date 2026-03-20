Left Menu

Sinolam International Takes Legal Action Over Canceled Energy Project

Sinolam International has filed for arbitration with the World Bank against Panama after its gas-fired power project license was revoked. The arbitration is under the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. This follows a $4 billion lawsuit by Sinolam entities against AES Corp., alleging attempts to dominate Panama's LNG power market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 00:59 IST
Sinolam International Takes Legal Action Over Canceled Energy Project

Sinolam International has initiated arbitration proceedings with the World Bank against Panama due to the cancellation of its license for a gas-fired power project, as announced on Thursday.

The legal action claims violation under the Panama-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, with Sinolam highlighting the project's role in providing low-emission electricity to meet Panama's growing energy needs.

This development comes after a separate $4 billion lawsuit by Sinolam entities against AES Corp and InterEnergy Holdings in the U.S., accusing them of trying to monopolize Panama's LNG market. AES has dismissed the lawsuit's claims as unfounded and is preparing its defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026