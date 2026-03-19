Delhi Accelerates: 300 New Electric Buses Bolster Capital's Green Fleet

Delhi's public transport is set to receive a significant boost, as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepares to unveil 300 new electric buses on Friday. This initiative is part of efforts to enhance the capital's transportation infrastructure with eco-friendly options.

The Transport Department also plans to initiate construction on a new block at the IP Estate bus depot. Moreover, EV subsidies will be distributed to beneficiaries in line with the government's existing Electric Vehicle Policy.

With this addition, the total number of electric buses in Delhi will exceed 4,000, cementing the city as the country's leader in electric public transportation. The Delhi government targets a fleet of 14,000 buses by 2028, promising a greener, more accessible future for commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)