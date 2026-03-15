Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Addresses Misinformation on LPG Shortage

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a stern warning on Sunday regarding the dissemination of false rumors about a potential LPG shortage, urging the public to remain calm. Speaking at Apna Ghar Ashram, Gupta emphasized that both central and Delhi authorities are thoroughly monitoring the situation to prevent unnecessary panic among citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta condemned the actions of those creating fear by circulating misleading information, labeling it as detrimental to national interest. She reassured citizens of the government's vigilant oversight and announced that strict actions would be taken against those spreading such misinformation.

During the event celebrating Apna Ghar Ashram's 12th anniversary, Gupta praised the organization for aiding destitute individuals, announced financial assistance for infrastructure improvements, and promised governmental support for administrative needs, including organ donation systems. Other dignitaries, including MP Yogendra Chandoliya and MLA Raj Karan Khatri, also attended.

(With inputs from agencies.)