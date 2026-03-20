Turbulence Ahead: Shutdown Threatens U.S. Airports' Operations

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a warning on Thursday about the potential closure of small airports if the current partial government shutdown continues, leaving 50,000 airport security officers unpaid. Since Sunday, absentee rates among TSA personnel have quintupled, causing prolonged security lines at major airports.

A coalition of travel industry groups, including airlines and hotels, voiced concern, urging immediate resolution. 'The security of travelers and the country is at stake,' they communicated in a letter. The Senate remains divided, unable to agree on funding for the TSA, which complicates matters further.

Duffy highlighted the urgency by noting TSA officers will miss another paycheck next week, aggravating the situation. Higher absentee rates have already affected major airports like JFK and Atlanta. With airlines anticipating a busy spring travel season, the pressure mounts on the government to resolve the standoff.