Flipkart's Record Bonus Signals Robust Growth

E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced a significant bonus payout of 105% for the year 2025, citing strong growth momentum as the driving factor. Employees at the Senior Director (SD) level and below will receive their bonuses in March, based on an internal communication obtained by PTI.

The bonus for Vice Presidents (VPs) and Senior Vice Presidents (SVPs) will be deferred until the closure of the 2025 performance review process. This information was detailed in an email sent to employees by Flipkart's Chief Human Resources Officer, Seema Nair.

Nair highlighted improved performance across key business, operational, financial, and people metrics, pointing to the company's successful strides toward sustainable profitability. The CHRO expressed appreciation for employee efforts, stating the Company Performance Multiplier for the bonus was set at 105% for eligible staff. Flipkart has yet to provide official comments on this announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)