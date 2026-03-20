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Railway Board Increases Kilometerage Allowance for Loco Running Staff

The Railway Board announced a 25% increase in kilometerage allowance for loco running staff, retroactive from January 1, 2024. This decision follows years of demands and protests by railway unions, aligning with a recent dearness allowance hike. The move brings relief to employees but highlights previous delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:23 IST
Railway Board Increases Kilometerage Allowance for Loco Running Staff
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has decided to increase the kilometerage allowance for loco running staff by 25%, effective retroactively from January 1, 2024. This announcement follows over two years of representations and protests from railway employee unions.

The revised allowance coincides with a 50% increase in dearness allowance, as per recent adjustments. The order, issued in consultation with the Finance Department of the Railway Board and pending approval from the Ministry of Finance, marks a notable concession to long-standing demands from the AIRF and NFIR.

The move has been met with relief among approximately two lakh employees who have been advocating for this change. While other railway employees received a Travelling Allowance increase earlier, the kilometerage allowance remained stagnant until now, leading to discontent. The All India Loco Running Staff Association emphasized the necessity of this adjustment following recommendations from the 7th Central Pay Commission and pointed out the undue delay in its implementation, which has strained industrial relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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