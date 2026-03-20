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Teruel Airport: Europe's Airplane Oasis Amid Middle East Conflict

Teruel Airport in Spain is serving as a temporary refuge for planes rerouted due to the Middle East conflict, with airlines such as Qatar Airways utilizing its storage capabilities. Known for its dry climate that's conducive to preserving aircraft, the airport expects to see a surge in activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:19 IST
Teruel Airport: Europe's Airplane Oasis Amid Middle East Conflict
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In response to the conflict in the Middle East, Teruel Airport in Spain has become a temporary parking site for aircraft rerouted due to closed airspaces in the region. The state-owned facility, widely recognized as one of Europe's largest aircraft storage and maintenance hubs, is seeing an influx of planes, including 17 from Qatar Airways.

According to Teruel's General Manager Alejandro Ibrahim, the airport's dry, salt-free atmosphere makes it ideal for storing aircraft, a necessity for airlines as they revise routes and fleets. On Friday, multiple wide-body jets, including a Qatar Airways A380, landed at the site, highlighting the airport's expanding role in global air transport amidst crises.

With its capacity to store up to 400 narrow-body and 250 wide-body aircraft, Teruel Airport is becoming an essential resource for airlines navigating uncertain times. However, Ibrahim emphasized that their core business remains aircraft maintenance and hopes the current geopolitical instability concludes soon for the sector's normal operations to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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