PM Modi's Sweet Advice: Cut Sugar, Embrace Yoga for Better Health

In a thoughtful response to Yuvraj Dua's viral satire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of reducing sugar intake and making yoga a daily practice to promote healthier living among Indians. PM Modi reiterated his longstanding message of maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise to combat health issues like obesity.

The Prime Minister's remarks came in light of a humorous clip where Yuvraj Dua spotlighted PM Modi's influential role, particularly among older generations, including his own father. In the clip, Dua humorously suggested that his father would heed PM Modi's advice to control sugar consumption, emphasizing the PM's reach and impact in Indian households.

Responding to Dua's playful nudge, PM Modi shared on Instagram, encouraging people to follow healthier lifestyles and reduce excessive sugar intake. He highlighted the collective effort needed for public awareness and small behavioral changes to enhance overall health, while advocating for yoga as a cornerstone of fitness and well-being.