Indian Stars Shine at JSW Indian Open 2026, Eyes on Semifinal Showdown

Friday's match outcomes at the JSW Indian Open 2026 displayed remarkable performances by India's Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna, as both advanced to the women's singles semifinals. Singh, the top seed, showcased her prowess with a decisive 3-0 win over Malaysia's Sehveetrraa Kumar, maintaining strong control throughout the match.

Conversely, Tanvi Khanna executed a stunning upset against fourth-seeded Ainaa Amani, overcoming her opponent 3-1. Khanna demonstrated resilience and skill, securing her spot for the impending all-Indian semifinal clash against Singh. This crucial matchup promises to captivate fans with a thrilling display of talent and sportsmanship.

However, the day did bring disappointment for Indian enthusiasts as Joshna Chinappa, a hometown favorite, succumbed to a 1-3 defeat against Egypt's Nadien El Hammamy. Meanwhile, Hana Moataz of Egypt emerged victorious in a gripping five-game battle against Malaysia's Yasshmita Jadishkumar, setting the stage for her semifinal encounter with El Hammamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)