Tata Steel's Green Leap in Punjab: A New Era of Sustainable Steelmaking

Tata Steel has marked a groundbreaking achievement with the inauguration of its scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) in Ludhiana, Punjab. This facility stands as a testament to India's commitment to sustainable industrial practices.

With an investment of nearly Rs 3,200 crore, the state-of-the-art plant aims for CO2 emissions under 0.3 tonnes per tonne of steel and will use up to 50% renewable energy. This initiative is part of Tata Steel's broader goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's transformation into a hub for industrial growth, thanks to favorable government policies.

The plant, set to produce construction-grade steel rebar under the 'Tata Tiscon' brand, symbolizes a shift towards low-carbon steelmaking. It highlights Tata Steel's role in powering Punjab's economic resurgence while reflecting the company's dedication to environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)