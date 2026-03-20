Delhi Powers Ahead: 300 New Electric Buses Hit the Roads

In a significant leap towards sustainable public transport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 300 new electric buses, enhancing the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet to a remarkable 6,100 vehicles.

Gupta emphasized the government's commitment to reducing DTC's losses and fully transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles, alongside making strides in last-mile connectivity. The administration has also begun releasing long-pending EV subsidies as part of its broader strategy to modernize transit services.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh highlighted the streamlined disbursement of EV subsidies, amounting to over Rs 24.04 crore in the initial phase alone. Meanwhile, three pilot electric buses have commenced intercity services between Delhi and Ghaziabad, promising an economical, eco-friendly commuting option for thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)