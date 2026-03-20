Peru's Economic Outlook: Growth, Inflation, and Upcoming Elections

Peru's central bank has adjusted its economic growth forecasts, now predicting a slight increase to 3.2% for 2026, up from the previous 3.0%, with a steady projection for 2027.

In its latest report, the bank anticipates inflation will stay within the target range, with annual forecasts now at 2.4% for 2026 and 2.0% in 2027. It attributed these revisions to the potential aftereffects of upcoming presidential elections and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Despite these challenges, no political candidates have yet unsettled investors, according to Central Bank President Julio Velarde. Moreover, the bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25% for the sixth consecutive time, though it noted potential inflationary challenges due to higher oil prices influenced by Middle Eastern conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)