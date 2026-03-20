India Unveils PRARAMBH for Taxpayer-Friendly Transition to New Income Tax Act

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, Ravi Agrawal, unveiled 'PRARAMBH', an ambitious outreach and facilitation initiative designed to ensure a taxpayer-friendly transition to the forthcoming Income Tax Act, 2025. Set to take effect from April 1, 2026, this effort was heralded during an event attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior bureaucrats.

Agrawal emphasized that this transition transcends mere legislative change, focusing instead on providing taxpayers with clarity, simplicity, and confidence. A significant highlight of the reform is the reduction of rules from 510 to 333 and forms from 399 to 190, a simplification that could affect over six crore transactions. Furthermore, the CBDT has developed over 2,200 FAQs and guidance notes for 186 forms to assist taxpayers.

PRARAMBH will feature multimedia campaigns, educational content in multiple local languages, and cutting-edge digital tools to facilitate taxpayer comprehension of the new Act. Among these tools is 'Kar Saathi', an AI-driven chatbot offering round-the-clock assistance via the department's website. Additional phases will roll out new digital services, including a revamped website and guidance tools, while 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' will ensure service availability for those with limited digital access.

Emphasizing a citizen-centric ethos, Agrawal remarked that the initiative embodies the philosophy of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava', prioritizing transparency, responsiveness, and empathy in tax administration. He expressed optimism that PRARAMBH will act as a crucial link between reform and understanding, facilitating a smooth, inclusive transition to the new tax regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)