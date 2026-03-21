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Himachal Pradesh Faces Economic Challenges Amid RDG Discontinuation

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing economic difficulties following the cessation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized that, despite the situation, there is no financial emergency. The state has deferred salaries for politicians and bureaucrats while safeguarding lower-level workers' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:57 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Economic Challenges Amid RDG Discontinuation
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Himachal Pradesh is grappling with economic challenges following the end of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), according to Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Despite these setbacks, Pathania clarified that the state is not in a financial emergency. The Speaker urged MLAs to prioritize public welfare during these trying times.

Addressing journalists after the Assembly passed the budget, Pathania highlighted the collective responsibility of lawmakers to navigate the state's economic difficulties. The discontinuation of the RDG has significantly impacted Himachal Pradesh's economy, leading to a challenging financial environment.

In response to the current situation, the state has chosen to defer the salaries of politicians and bureaucrats, a move welcomed by Pathania. This decision, however, ensures the protection of interests for lower-level workers, reinforcing the government's commitment to support its workforce during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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