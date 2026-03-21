Air Force Station Hosts Vital Road Safety Workshop in Jaipur

A comprehensive road safety workshop was held at the Air Force Station in Jaipur, engaging a diverse audience including Air Force personnel, officers, school students, and their families.

Inspector Dinesh Singh from RTO Jaipur (II) delivered a compelling lecture on traffic regulations and preventive measures. Group Captain Vinay Bhardwaj, the event's chief guest, highlighted the significance of safe practices and lauded the proactive contributions of road safety experts.

The event featured a painting competition as part of Road Safety Week, with prizes awarded to winners. Shantanu Bhasin from the Muskaan Foundation enriched the workshop with insights into road signs and markings, while Inspector Singh led a road safety pledge and received a memento for his efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)