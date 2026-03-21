Left Menu

Air Force Station Hosts Vital Road Safety Workshop in Jaipur

A road safety workshop at Jaipur's Air Force Station featured Inspector Dinesh Singh discussing traffic rules with participants, including Air Force personnel and students. Group Captain Vinay Bhardwaj emphasized adopting safe practices, and a painting competition capped off Road Safety Week. Shantanu Bhasin presented on road signs during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:20 IST
Air Force Station Hosts Vital Road Safety Workshop in Jaipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive road safety workshop was held at the Air Force Station in Jaipur, engaging a diverse audience including Air Force personnel, officers, school students, and their families.

Inspector Dinesh Singh from RTO Jaipur (II) delivered a compelling lecture on traffic regulations and preventive measures. Group Captain Vinay Bhardwaj, the event's chief guest, highlighted the significance of safe practices and lauded the proactive contributions of road safety experts.

The event featured a painting competition as part of Road Safety Week, with prizes awarded to winners. Shantanu Bhasin from the Muskaan Foundation enriched the workshop with insights into road signs and markings, while Inspector Singh led a road safety pledge and received a memento for his efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026