Peace Prevails: Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Delhi
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations proceeded smoothly in Delhi, thanks to extensive Delhi Police arrangements. Senior officers inspected religious sites, and coordination with local peace committees ensured communal harmony. Heavy police deployment and monitoring, including social media vigilance, contributed to a peaceful atmosphere during the festivities.
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- India
Amid robust security measures by the Delhi Police, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations proceeded peacefully across the national capital on Saturday, according to a senior official.
Senior police officers conducted on-ground inspections and reviewed arrangements at major religious sites like Jama Masjid. They aimed to ensure preparedness and coordinate with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony.
A heavy police presence at mosques and sensitive locations, along with extensive crowd management and surveillance, facilitated a harmonious atmosphere. Additionally, intensified patrolling, social media monitoring, and multiple vehicle checkpoints contributed to the peaceful festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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