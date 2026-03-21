Peace Prevails: Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Delhi

Amid robust security measures by the Delhi Police, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations proceeded peacefully across the national capital on Saturday, according to a senior official.

Senior police officers conducted on-ground inspections and reviewed arrangements at major religious sites like Jama Masjid. They aimed to ensure preparedness and coordinate with local peace committees to maintain communal harmony.

A heavy police presence at mosques and sensitive locations, along with extensive crowd management and surveillance, facilitated a harmonious atmosphere. Additionally, intensified patrolling, social media monitoring, and multiple vehicle checkpoints contributed to the peaceful festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)