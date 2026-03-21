Remembering Alka Kerkar: A Pillar of Integrity in Mumbai
Alka Kerkar, a former Mumbai deputy mayor and sitting corporator, passed away at 74 after a brief illness. Remembered for her integrity and dedication to the community, she was a respected figure in Bandra West, representing Ward 98. Her career included a stint as deputy mayor and a strong anti-corruption stance.
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Alka Kerkar, the former deputy mayor of Mumbai and current BJP corporator, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Known for her integrity, she succumbed to a brief illness, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar announced.
Kerkar, a three-time corporator from Bandra West, was recently re-elected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. A retired school teacher, she was celebrated for her exceptional rapport with her constituents, consistently opposing corruption and illegal activities.
Reflecting on their three-decade-long association, Shelar expressed his grief, noting Kerkar's vital role in building the BJP in the area. Her life of simplicity and dedication remains a guiding example for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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