Remembering Alka Kerkar: A Pillar of Integrity in Mumbai

Alka Kerkar, the former deputy mayor of Mumbai and current BJP corporator, passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Known for her integrity, she succumbed to a brief illness, Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar announced.

Kerkar, a three-time corporator from Bandra West, was recently re-elected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. A retired school teacher, she was celebrated for her exceptional rapport with her constituents, consistently opposing corruption and illegal activities.

Reflecting on their three-decade-long association, Shelar expressed his grief, noting Kerkar's vital role in building the BJP in the area. Her life of simplicity and dedication remains a guiding example for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)