A Week in Health: Lawsuits, Bold Moves, and Breakthroughs
The health sector witnessed a flurry of activity with EyePoint suing Ocular Therapeutix over misleading claims. Spire continues sale talks, Prestige Consumer Healthcare acquires Breathe Right, and FDA gives green light to a new cancer treatment. UK addresses a meningitis outbreak, while Rhythm's groundbreaking therapy wins FDA approval.
This week in the health sector, drama unfolded as EyePoint initiated legal action against Ocular Therapeutix, accusing them of disseminating false information about their experimental eye drug. The matter has been taken to court in Massachusetts.
Meanwhile, Spire Healthcare remains in the spotlight as it explores sale opportunities, even after Bridgepoint and Triton withdrew their interest. Observers are keen to see if a new suitor emerges.
The U.S. FDA has made headlines with its latest approvals, granting the go-ahead for a novel cancer drug by Bristol Myers Squibb, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' therapy for obesity caused by brain damage. Concurrently, UK health authorities are actively managing a meningitis outbreak.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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