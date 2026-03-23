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India-Russia: A Renewed Commitment to Economic Partnership

India and Russia aim to boost bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 by addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory challenges. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of cooperation amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised India's independent foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:05 IST
India-Russia: A Renewed Commitment to Economic Partnership
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In a push to enhance the bilateral trade relationship, India and Russia are setting ambitious targets to increase their annual trade volume to USD 100 billion by 2030. Key issues such as non-tariff barriers and regulatory hurdles need to be addressed, according to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During a conference titled 'India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda,' Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with Russia. This comes amid shifting geopolitical landscapes, demanding greater collaboration between the two nations within international groups like BRICS, SCO, G20, and the UN.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded India's unwavering foreign policy, expressing eagerness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The dialogue also recognized Russia's role as a key partner in India's civil nuclear energy ambitions, underscoring a lasting partnership grounded in mutual trust and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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