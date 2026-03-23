India-Russia: A Renewed Commitment to Economic Partnership

In a push to enhance the bilateral trade relationship, India and Russia are setting ambitious targets to increase their annual trade volume to USD 100 billion by 2030. Key issues such as non-tariff barriers and regulatory hurdles need to be addressed, according to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During a conference titled 'India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda,' Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with Russia. This comes amid shifting geopolitical landscapes, demanding greater collaboration between the two nations within international groups like BRICS, SCO, G20, and the UN.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lauded India's unwavering foreign policy, expressing eagerness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The dialogue also recognized Russia's role as a key partner in India's civil nuclear energy ambitions, underscoring a lasting partnership grounded in mutual trust and respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)