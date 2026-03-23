Reimagining Regional Dependency: India's Strategic Focus on BIMSTEC
India, through Assocham and BIMSTEC, pushes for regional reliance over global supply chains, focusing on energy and health security. The revitalization of BIMSTEC's India Secretariat underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional cooperation. Influential diplomats participated in discussions aiming to harness a $5 trillion opportunity and foster deeper trade integration.
- Country:
- India
In a move to foster regional dependency and diminish reliance on global supply chains, BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey has urged a focus on regional collaboration. Assocham, a major business chamber, has affirmed India's dedication to BIMSTEC by invigorating its India Secretariat.
This strategic vision aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies and highlights its proactive role in enhancing connectivity, trade, and energy cooperation within the Bay of Bengal region. India's foundational role in BIMSTEC signals a long-term commitment to sustainable development and resilient supply chains.
The economic forum, attended by prominent diplomats, emphasized unlocking a $5 trillion opportunity through deeper trade integration and seamless connectivity, turning policy alignment into actionable business outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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