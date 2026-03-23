Reimagining Regional Dependency: India's Strategic Focus on BIMSTEC

In a move to foster regional dependency and diminish reliance on global supply chains, BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey has urged a focus on regional collaboration. Assocham, a major business chamber, has affirmed India's dedication to BIMSTEC by invigorating its India Secretariat.

This strategic vision aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies and highlights its proactive role in enhancing connectivity, trade, and energy cooperation within the Bay of Bengal region. India's foundational role in BIMSTEC signals a long-term commitment to sustainable development and resilient supply chains.

The economic forum, attended by prominent diplomats, emphasized unlocking a $5 trillion opportunity through deeper trade integration and seamless connectivity, turning policy alignment into actionable business outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)