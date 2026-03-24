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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's IPO Soars Amid Strong Investor Demand

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd's IPO saw significant investor demand, with a 1.19 times subscription on its first day. The company aims to raise Rs 440 crore to fund working capital and general purposes. The IPO price band is set at Rs 201-212 per share, valuing the firm at Rs 2,200 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:35 IST
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar's IPO Soars Amid Strong Investor Demand
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The initial public offering (IPO) of basmati rice exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd attracted significant investor interest on its first day, achieving a 1.19 times subscription rate. According to the National Stock Exchange data, the IPO received bids for 2,25,63,870 shares against an offering of 1,89,05,270 shares.

Particularly noteworthy was the 4.61 times subscription by non-institutional investors, while categories for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) were subscribed at 58% and 37%, respectively. The company plans to raise Rs 440 crore, down from the Rs 550 crore initially proposed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Based in Haryana and recognized for its 'Aeroplane' basmati rice brand, the company intends to use the IPO proceeds to bolster its working capital and cover general corporate expenses. Competing with KRBL Ltd and LT Foods, the company has diversified into FMCG, offering various essential kitchen staples.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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