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BRICS CCI WE Summit: Empowering Women from Dialogue to Action

The 6th BRICS CCI WE Summit stressed transitioning from dialogue to meaningful action in empowering women's leadership in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Key discussions focused on inclusive growth, cross-border collaboration, and the critical role of women in high-tech industries, science, and policy-making. Global leaders were honoured for their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:44 IST
BRICS CCI WE Summit: Empowering Women from Dialogue to Action
BRICS CCI WE Summit 2026 calls for action on women-led innovation, entrepreneurship (Photo- BRICS CCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 6th edition of the BRICS CCI Women Empowerment Annual Women's Summit emphasized a critical shift from dialogue to tangible action in promoting women's leadership in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Union Minister Raksha Khadse highlighted inclusive growth as central to India's development, with women's empowerment a key component.

Held from March 21-23, the summit gathered global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. It aimed to forge international partnerships through the 'WISE' initiative, stressing leadership over mere participation. The event showcased networking sessions, industry visits, and included the unveiling of a commemorative book 'WISE Collective: Echoes of Excellence'.

Speakers such as Sameep Shastri and Shabana Azmi underscored strategic interventions to position women in leadership roles. The summit concluded by highlighting collaboration and policy support as crucial for women to lead in innovation and economic growth worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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