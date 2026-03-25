BRICS CCI WE Summit: Empowering Women from Dialogue to Action

The 6th edition of the BRICS CCI Women Empowerment Annual Women's Summit emphasized a critical shift from dialogue to tangible action in promoting women's leadership in science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Union Minister Raksha Khadse highlighted inclusive growth as central to India's development, with women's empowerment a key component.

Held from March 21-23, the summit gathered global leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. It aimed to forge international partnerships through the 'WISE' initiative, stressing leadership over mere participation. The event showcased networking sessions, industry visits, and included the unveiling of a commemorative book 'WISE Collective: Echoes of Excellence'.

Speakers such as Sameep Shastri and Shabana Azmi underscored strategic interventions to position women in leadership roles. The summit concluded by highlighting collaboration and policy support as crucial for women to lead in innovation and economic growth worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)