ARIS Amalgamates to Revolutionize Indian Construction Sector

In a landmark move poised to reshape the construction and real estate sectors in India, ArisInfra Solutions Limited (ARIS) has announced the amalgamation of its subsidiary, ArisUnitern RE Solutions. The merger has received board approval and is now awaiting necessary regulatory clearances from bodies including NCLT and SEBI, aiming for completion by April 2026.

The consolidation seeks to create a unified operational framework, simplifying the complexity of multiple legal entities. By integrating procurement, development, and delivery functions, ARIS expects to enhance customer engagement and achieve significant value capture per project. The company aims to leverage its robust technology infrastructure to offer a seamless service platform, improving decision-making and operational precision.

According to Ronak Morbia, Chairman & Managing Director of ARIS, this merger will optimize the company's operational capabilities across its supply and service networks. Enhanced data-driven strategies will inform project-level decision-making, resulting in better demand forecasting and cost management. The restructured entity will strengthen relationships with developers, infrastructure clients, and vendors while delivering consolidated financial benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)