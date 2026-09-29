Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-US roar back to beat Internationals for 11th consecutive Presidents ​Cup win

Jacob Bridgeman clinched the winning point as the United States rallied ​to beat the International Team 17-13 and retain the Presidents ‌Cup ​near Chicago on Sunday. Bridgeman beat Australia's Min Woo Lee 1-up to give the Americans the 15-1/2 points required to secure the trophy, completing a final-day turnaround after the US began Sunday trailing 10-1/2 to 7-1/2.

Soccer-Infantino orders FIFA funding review ‌after UEFA, CONCACAF seek $2.1 billion payout

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has ordered an assessment of proposals to distribute more money to national associations, following calls from UEFA and CONCACAF for a $2.1 billion payout from the governing body's reserves, but stopped short of committing to an amount. In a letter to the six continental confederation presidents seen by Reuters on Monday, Infantino said ‌the assessment would go before the FIFA Council on October 15, with any additional funding subject to financial checks and formal approval.

Soccer-Premier League set for long ‌wait as Man City face prospect of sanctions

Manchester City may face sanctions ranging from fines and a points deduction to relegation after being found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules but the road to any enforcement remains long with the club expected to appeal. A soccer source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed Friday's media reports that the independent panel found City guilty on all but ⁠one of ​the charges and told Reuters on Monday that ⁠the process was expected to “drag on."

Soccer-Man City CEO tells EFC board club will clear their name

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano said that the club would do everything to clear their name ⁠when addressing the European Football Clubs board on Monday, adding the procedure would take years before reaching an end, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. Soriano, who sits on EFC's board, also ​declined to comment to reporters on City being found guilty of 114 of 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, according to media ⁠reports confirmed to Reuters by a source familiar with the situation.

NBA-Wembanyama says Finals loss lingers as Spurs eye new season

Victor Wembanyama said the disappointment of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Finals defeat by the New ⁠York ​Knicks has lingered into the offseason, with the Frenchman acknowledging he has endured some difficult nights ahead of the new campaign. Wembanyama, speaking at the Spurs' media day on Monday, said he had allowed himself to confront the emotions of losing the Finals after five games rather than trying to move past them too quickly.

NBA-LeBron ⁠soaks in brotherly love in Philly media debut

"You guys know who I am, right?" The name is familiar but the 76ers red, white and blue jersey was ⁠new for LeBron James, who opened his introductory ⁠press conference on Monday with a quick quip amid the extraordinary buzz that surrounds his arrival in Philadelphia.

Notre Dame WR Quincy Porter to have season-ending knee surgery

Quincy Porter's season is over before it began, as the Notre Dame wide receiver will have ‌surgery to address a ‌knee injury. Porter transferred from Ohio State but has not played in 2026 due to ​lingering problems with his left knee.