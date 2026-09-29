Following is a summary of current entertainment ​news briefs.

Celine Dion brings ​down the curtain on ‌L'Oreal Paris ​runway show

Global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris staged a star-studded runway show in the French capital on ‌Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening. The event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured ‌models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine ‌Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

Taylor Swift makes ⁠VMAs ​history and dedicates ⁠award to Dolly Parton

Taylor Swift's showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at ⁠MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor ​to the late country music legend Dolly Parton. Swift took home three awards ⁠at this year's VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She ⁠had ​previously been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.

Maxhosa Africa brings pan-Africanism to Paris Fashion Week

Maxhosa Africa creative director Laduma Ngxokolo ⁠unveiled a collection that celebrated pan-Africanism on Monday, as his label became the ⁠first South African ⁠brand to stage a full runway show on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. Ngxokolo said he wanted ‌the show ‌to highlight South Africa's diversity, beauty, ​and business successes.