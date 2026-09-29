Reuters Entertainment News Summary
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Celine Dion brings down the curtain on L'Oreal Paris runway show
Global beauty brand L'Oreal Paris staged a star-studded runway show in the French capital on Monday, with pop icon Celine Dion making a guest appearance to close out the evening. The event held at the start of Paris Fashion Week featured models Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum, actors Andie MacDowell and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, as well as US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Italian Paralympian Beatrice Vio, sashaying down a catwalk against the backdrop of a lit-up Eiffel Tower.
Taylor Swift makes VMAs history and dedicates award to Dolly Parton
Taylor Swift's showgirl-inspired "The Fate of Ophelia" claimed the most prestigious trophy at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday, and the singer dedicated the honor to the late country music legend Dolly Parton. Swift took home three awards at this year's VMAs, bringing her career total to an unmatched 33. She had previously been tied with Beyonce at 30 awards apiece.
Maxhosa Africa brings pan-Africanism to Paris Fashion Week
Maxhosa Africa creative director Laduma Ngxokolo unveiled a collection that celebrated pan-Africanism on Monday, as his label became the first South African brand to stage a full runway show on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. Ngxokolo said he wanted the show to highlight South Africa's diversity, beauty, and business successes.