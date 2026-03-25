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Tragic Bus Accident in Delhi: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives

A tragic bus accident in Delhi claimed the lives of Mahesh, a logistics worker, and Shehbaj Alam, a cloth trader, leaving 23 others injured. The bus, allegedly driven recklessly, overturned near Hanuman Mandir. Eyewitnesses accuse the driver of negligence, though police reports deny he was drunk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:07 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Delhi: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives
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A devastating accident occurred when a tourist bus somersaulted near Hanuman Mandir in Delhi, taking the lives of 22-year-old Mahesh and 30-year-old Shehbaj Alam.

The accident occurred when the bus from Jaipur veered out of control, allegedly due to the driver's high speed. Witnesses claim negligence but police say otherwise.

The tragedy has left families devastated, highlighting issues of road safety and driver responsibility. As investigations are underway, the community mourns the loss and calls for accountability.

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