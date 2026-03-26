Germany Enacts Fuel Price Regulations Amid Rising Inflation

In response to the Iran conflict and its ripple effects on global markets, Germany's parliament has approved fresh measures to address soaring fuel prices.

The newly passed legislation mandates that petrol stations may only increase prices once per day, with adjustments permissible at noon local time. Notably, price reductions face no such restriction.

Violations of these rules could result in fines up to 100,000 euros. The ruling coalition, comprising Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats, is considering more rigorous steps to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)