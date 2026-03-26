Germany Enacts Fuel Price Regulations Amid Rising Inflation
Germany's lower house of parliament has passed initial measures to curb rising fuel prices, driven higher by the Iran conflict. Petrol stations can now only hike prices once daily, while price cuts remain unrestricted. The legislation also includes stricter antitrust rules to enhance fuel pricing transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 15:18 IST
In response to the Iran conflict and its ripple effects on global markets, Germany's parliament has approved fresh measures to address soaring fuel prices.
The newly passed legislation mandates that petrol stations may only increase prices once per day, with adjustments permissible at noon local time. Notably, price reductions face no such restriction.
Violations of these rules could result in fines up to 100,000 euros. The ruling coalition, comprising Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservatives and the Social Democrats, is considering more rigorous steps to manage the situation effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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