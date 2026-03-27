Putin Urges Oligarchs to Fund War Effort Amid Financial Strain
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on oligarchs to contribute funds to stabilize the national budget, as the country continues its military efforts in Ukraine's Donbas region. Amid financial uncertainty, the Financial Times reports Putin's determination to claim the region entirely, despite ongoing challenges.
In an effort to shore up Russia's national finances, President Vladimir Putin has reportedly appealed to the country's oligarchs, urging them to donate to the state budget. This move comes as the Russian leader persists in his military campaign against Ukraine.
The Financial Times, citing individuals familiar with the recent developments, reported that Putin remains steadfast in his aim to capture the remaining territories of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region that remain outside Moscow's control.
As of now, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the Financial Times report. However, the call to action highlights Russia's financial strains amid the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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