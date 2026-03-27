UK Boosts Global Trade Capacity with Fresh Funding to WTO and Safe Trade Initiative

The United Kingdom has reinforced its commitment to a more inclusive and resilient global trading system, announcing new funding totalling GBP 1.5 million (approximately CHF 1.56 million) to support developing economies through the World Trade Organization (WTO) and its partner programmes.

The contribution includes GBP 500,000 to the WTO’s Global Trust Fund and GBP 1 million to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF)—two key mechanisms aimed at strengthening trade capacity, improving standards, and enabling poorer nations to participate more effectively in global markets.

Strengthening Participation in Global Trade

The UK’s funding to the Global Trust Fund will support the WTO’s technical assistance programmes, particularly the Trade in Services for Development initiative, which helps developing countries unlock growth in one of the fastest-expanding sectors of global trade.

These programmes provide:

Training for government officials on WTO rules and obligations

Practical tools for improving domestic regulation

Support for services export promotion

Enhanced data collection for trade decision-making

With this latest contribution, the UK’s total support to the Global Trust Fund since 2002 has reached CHF 7.3 million, reflecting a long-term commitment to capacity building.

Supporting Safe Trade and Market Access

The larger share of the funding—GBP 1 million—will go to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), which focuses on improving food safety and animal and plant health systems in developing countries.

These areas are critical for enabling countries to meet international sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards, which are often a major barrier to entering global markets.

The STDF’s work includes:

Strengthening regulatory frameworks for food safety

Improving agricultural and livestock health systems

Supporting compliance with international trade standards

Facilitating public-private collaboration

With this new contribution, the UK’s total support to the STDF will reach nearly CHF 7 million.

Driving Sustainable Growth and Food Security

The STDF’s 2025–2030 strategy, titled “Facilitating Safe Trade to Meet the Global Goals,” aims to deliver scalable solutions that link trade with broader development outcomes.

By improving safety standards and market access, the initiative contributes to:

Sustainable economic growth

Poverty reduction

Food security

Climate resilience

These efforts are particularly important for least developed countries (LDCs), where agriculture and food exports are key drivers of livelihoods.

WTO Welcomes “Timely and Generous Support”

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala praised the UK’s contribution, highlighting its importance in maintaining critical development programmes.

“This generous support reinforces our shared commitment to inclusivity and capacity building,” she said, noting that the funding will help developing countries participate more effectively in the multilateral trading system.

She also emphasised the importance of strengthening food safety and health systems as a foundation for accessing higher-value markets.

UK Emphasises Long-Term Trade Partnerships

UK Ambassador to the WTO, Kumar Iyer, framed the contribution as part of a broader strategy to build sustainable and mutually beneficial trade relationships.

“These investments reflect the UK’s commitment to long-term trading partnerships which help developing economies and the UK alike,” he said.

He highlighted that improving sanitary and phytosanitary measures and building on-the-ground capacity are essential for enabling safe, sustainable trade flows.

Over Two Decades of WTO Support

The latest funding builds on more than 20 years of UK engagement with the WTO. To date, the UK has contributed nearly CHF 16 million to various WTO trust funds.

This sustained support underscores the UK’s broader policy objective of promoting a rules-based, fair, and inclusive global trading system, particularly at a time when global trade faces increasing geopolitical and economic pressures.

A Strategic Investment in Global Trade Resilience

The announcement comes amid growing recognition that developing economies need greater support to navigate complex trade rules, meet international standards, and integrate into global value chains.

By investing in both capacity building and standards development, the UK is helping to address structural barriers that limit participation in global trade.

As global supply chains evolve and demand for safe, sustainable products increases, such investments are expected to play a critical role in ensuring that developing countries are not left behind.