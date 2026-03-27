Milkfed's Quality Crisis: Army Rejects Verka Milk Powder Consignment

In a significant development, Milkfed has suspended three high-ranking officials following the Indian Army's rejection of their milk powder consignment due to quality concerns. The suspension, effective immediately, includes the general manager and two other officials of the Ludhiana dairy unit.

The Army dismissed the whole milk powder consignment from the Punjab government's dairy cooperative, which markets its products under the Verka brand, for failing to meet prescribed quality standards. The decision has raised alarms over quality control within state-run institutions and prompted political backlash.

Opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, have criticized the AAP-led Punjab government, calling this incident a 'major embarrassment'. This rejection highlights issues in the Punjab government's oversight on its cooperative Milkfed, a key supplier to the Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)