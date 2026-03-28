Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized that there are no shortages of LPG cylinders or fuel in India, despite rising global oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

Shah urged the public to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, noting that while global fuel prices are on the rise, India has managed to keep domestic prices stable.

In the midst of this crisis, the Indian government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield its citizens from the financial impact, showcasing a resilient economy strengthened by policy decisions over the past 11 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)