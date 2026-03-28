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India's Steadfast Response to Global Oil Price Surge

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reassured India's capability to stabilize LPG and fuel supply despite global oil price spikes due to geopolitical tensions. He emphasized the government's efforts in maintaining petrol and diesel prices without an increase, contrasting India's situation against other countries facing severe fuel crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:56 IST
India's Steadfast Response to Global Oil Price Surge
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Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized that there are no shortages of LPG cylinders or fuel in India, despite rising global oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

Shah urged the public to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, noting that while global fuel prices are on the rise, India has managed to keep domestic prices stable.

In the midst of this crisis, the Indian government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield its citizens from the financial impact, showcasing a resilient economy strengthened by policy decisions over the past 11 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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