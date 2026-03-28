Chemical Odor Halts Flights in D.C. Region Again
Airports serving Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and several Virginian cities briefly suspended flights due to a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON facility. The Federal Aviation Administration intervened for the second time this month, ensuring normal operations resumed after confirming no threat to air traffic controllers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:14 IST
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Flights in and out of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and several Virginian airports faced temporary suspension due to a strong chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON that manages regional air traffic.
Federal authorities halted operations at major airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International, and others. This decision marked the second such incident this month.
FAA spokeswoman Kristen Alsop assured that air traffic controllers were returning to work and flight operations were expected to normalize soon, with no threat detected to personnel after the investigation.