Chemical Odor Halts Flights in D.C. Region Again

Flights in and out of Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and several Virginian airports faced temporary suspension due to a strong chemical odor at the Potomac TRACON that manages regional air traffic.

Federal authorities halted operations at major airports, including Ronald Reagan Washington National, Washington Dulles International, and others. This decision marked the second such incident this month.

FAA spokeswoman Kristen Alsop assured that air traffic controllers were returning to work and flight operations were expected to normalize soon, with no threat detected to personnel after the investigation.