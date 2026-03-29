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Navigating to Prosperity: India's Fishermen Leading a Self-Reliant Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded India's fishermen as pillars of a self-reliant nation, emphasizing their role in economic and innovation growth. During his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi highlighted government initiatives and examples of successful individuals transforming the fisheries sector, contributing significantly to the national economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:18 IST
Navigating to Prosperity: India's Fishermen Leading a Self-Reliant Future
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In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's fishermen, calling them crucial warriors of the sea integral to the nation's self-reliance.

Modi emphasized the significance of governmental measures such as port development and insurance, which lighten the fishermen's toil. He lauded initiatives facilitating technological advancement in the sector, aiding adaptation to challenging weather patterns.

Highlighting entrepreneurial success stories, Modi mentioned figures like Sujata Bhuyan, Havva Gulzar, and Shivling Satappa Huddar, who embody innovation in fisheries. Their achievements underscore the growing importance of this sector to India's economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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