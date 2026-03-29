Navigating to Prosperity: India's Fishermen Leading a Self-Reliant Future

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's fishermen, calling them crucial warriors of the sea integral to the nation's self-reliance.

Modi emphasized the significance of governmental measures such as port development and insurance, which lighten the fishermen's toil. He lauded initiatives facilitating technological advancement in the sector, aiding adaptation to challenging weather patterns.

Highlighting entrepreneurial success stories, Modi mentioned figures like Sujata Bhuyan, Havva Gulzar, and Shivling Satappa Huddar, who embody innovation in fisheries. Their achievements underscore the growing importance of this sector to India's economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)