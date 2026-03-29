DCI: Navigating India’s Maritime Future

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal commended the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for its pivotal role in enhancing the nation's maritime and port infrastructure. Speaking at DCI's 50th-anniversary event, Sonowal emphasized the corporation's contributions to efficient port operations and India's growing blue economy over the past five decades.

Sonowal highlighted DCI's continuous efforts in dredging to strengthen supply chains and support trade routes, acknowledging its significant impact on the nation's overall maritime capabilities. Minister of State for Ports Shantanu Thakur, through a recorded message, hailed DCI as a steadfast lighthouse contributing to India's maritime advancements.

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairperson and DCI Chairman M Angamuthu spoke about the company's goal to become a global leader in dredging services by 2047. DCI is branching into new ventures such as submarine cable trenching and offshore wind energy, expecting to further bolster maritime infrastructure worldwide.