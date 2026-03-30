Northeastern States Embrace 'Pride of Hills' Initiative
Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur expressed gratitude to the Indian government for allocating funds under the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. This funding aims to boost development in northeastern states through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme for the fiscal year 2026-27.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have extended their thanks to the central government for earmarking a significant amount of Rs 25,000 crore for northeastern states under the 'Pride of Hills' program within the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme.
Arunachal Pradesh's allocation is Rs 4,900 crore, which Chief Minister Pema Khandu states will enhance fiscal stability and enable further investment in revenue-generating projects. Meanwhile, Manipur has been allocated Rs 2,400 crore, a move that Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh believes will alleviate financial constraints.
This initiative, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to stimulate development and facilitate inclusive growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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