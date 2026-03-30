Left Menu

Northeastern States Embrace 'Pride of Hills' Initiative

Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur expressed gratitude to the Indian government for allocating funds under the 'Pride of Hills' initiative. This funding aims to boost development in northeastern states through the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme for the fiscal year 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:50 IST
Northeastern States Embrace 'Pride of Hills' Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have extended their thanks to the central government for earmarking a significant amount of Rs 25,000 crore for northeastern states under the 'Pride of Hills' program within the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme.

Arunachal Pradesh's allocation is Rs 4,900 crore, which Chief Minister Pema Khandu states will enhance fiscal stability and enable further investment in revenue-generating projects. Meanwhile, Manipur has been allocated Rs 2,400 crore, a move that Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh believes will alleviate financial constraints.

This initiative, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to stimulate development and facilitate inclusive growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards

Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

 India
3
Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegations

Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegati...

 India
4
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.

Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026