Morning Chaos: Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Disrupted
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line experienced service disruptions for 90 minutes due to a 'passenger on track' incident at Vishwavidyalaya station during the Monday morning rush. The disruption led to overcrowding and delays, affecting commuters trying to reach their offices on time.
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- India
Commuting chaos unfolded on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during the morning rush hour on Monday. Services were disrupted for 90 minutes after a 'passenger on track' incident at the Vishwavidyalaya station.
Large crowds accumulated on platforms, resulting in significant inconvenience for office-goers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services were regulated to ensure passenger safety.
With lengthy waiting times and overcrowding at multiple stations, commuters expressed frustration. Amit, a commuter, described the situation as 'very inconvenient' during peak office hours. Normal operations resumed after an hour and a half.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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