Left Menu

Morning Chaos: Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Disrupted

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line experienced service disruptions for 90 minutes due to a 'passenger on track' incident at Vishwavidyalaya station during the Monday morning rush. The disruption led to overcrowding and delays, affecting commuters trying to reach their offices on time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:09 IST
Morning Chaos: Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commuting chaos unfolded on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during the morning rush hour on Monday. Services were disrupted for 90 minutes after a 'passenger on track' incident at the Vishwavidyalaya station.

Large crowds accumulated on platforms, resulting in significant inconvenience for office-goers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services were regulated to ensure passenger safety.

With lengthy waiting times and overcrowding at multiple stations, commuters expressed frustration. Amit, a commuter, described the situation as 'very inconvenient' during peak office hours. Normal operations resumed after an hour and a half.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma Standards

Government Demands ECMS Beneficiaries Commit to Product Design and Six Sigma...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

Andhra Pradesh's Grand Welfare Housing Initiative

 India
3
Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegations

Odisha Political Fray: Naveen Patnaik Rebukes BJP's Dubey Over Biju Allegati...

 India
4
Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP.

Fire seen near Israeli oil refinery after Iranian missile attack, reports AP...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026