Morning Chaos: Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Disrupted

Commuting chaos unfolded on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during the morning rush hour on Monday. Services were disrupted for 90 minutes after a 'passenger on track' incident at the Vishwavidyalaya station.

Large crowds accumulated on platforms, resulting in significant inconvenience for office-goers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that train services were regulated to ensure passenger safety.

With lengthy waiting times and overcrowding at multiple stations, commuters expressed frustration. Amit, a commuter, described the situation as 'very inconvenient' during peak office hours. Normal operations resumed after an hour and a half.

(With inputs from agencies.)