Excelerate 2026: Paving the Path for India's Real Estate Future
NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen's Excelerate 2026 conclave will unite global and domestic stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in India's real estate sector. Scheduled for April 2, 2026, the event expects to attract over 1000 delegates, examining emerging capital sources, innovative strategies, and the sector's growth trajectory.
- Country:
- India
In an era of remarkable transformation in India's real estate, NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen is organizing 'Excelerate 2026', a pivotal international conclave. Set for April 2, 2026, at Mumbai's Trident Hotel, the event seeks to unite global and domestic players to discuss the future of real estate investment and financing in India.
Key figures such as Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra, and Vikas Jain, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra NextGen, will shed light on the sector's evolution, driven by robust reforms since 2014. These changes, fostered by RERA, GST rationalization, and RBI's supportive policies, have bolstered transparency and investor trust, spurring significant property sales and institutional investments.
The conclave will feature insightful panel discussions on future asset classes and investment strategies, with industry leaders from Hines India, Brookfield Real Estate Group, and Tata Realty contributing their expertise. With over 1000 delegates expected, Excelerate 2026 will facilitate critical discussions on capital flows, regulatory shifts, and investment innovations, shaping India's real estate future.
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