MercadoLibre Boosts Investment in Chile with $750 Million
MercadoLibre, the e-commerce powerhouse from Uruguay, announces a substantial $750 million investment in Chile for this year. This move represents a nearly 30% increase from the previous year's investment and is anticipated to generate 1,200 new jobs, according to Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:42 IST
MercadoLibre, the Uruguay-based e-commerce titan, announced on Tuesday a major $750 million investment in Chile for the current year.
This financial commitment signifies a nearly 30% increase compared to last year, demonstrating their trust in Chilean market potential, as affirmed by the Chilean government.
In collaboration with Chilean authorities, this initiative is projected to create 1,200 new employment opportunities, as stated by the office of Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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