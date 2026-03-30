Left Menu

India's Economic Outlook: Energy Prices and Growth Projections

ICRA forecasts a moderation in India's GDP growth to 6.5% by 2026-27 due to high energy prices and global conflicts affecting energy availability. This could widen the current account deficit and fuel inflationary pressures, despite positive domestic indicators like policy rate cuts and stable food inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:41 IST
India's Economic Outlook: Energy Prices and Growth Projections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICRA on Monday predicted a slowdown in India's GDP growth to 6.5% in the fiscal year 2026-27, down from 7.6% for the current year. This is largely attributed to elevated energy prices and concerns over energy availability, exacerbated by ongoing West Asia conflicts.

The projections are based on an average crude oil price of USD 85 per barrel for 2026-27, with the current account deficit expected to widen to 1.7% of GDP. Inflationary pressures due to global energy supply disruptions could impact consumer confidence.

While favorable trends are observed in high-frequency indicators early in 2026, the prolonged conflict may have adverse effects on India's macroeconomic outlook. ICRA anticipates an extended pause on policy rates by the MPC, though RBI may take liquidity intervention measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Population Count: A Census of Unprecedented Scale

India's Population Count: A Census of Unprecedented Scale

 Global
2
GRSE Delivers Cutting-Edge Vessels to Indian Navy

GRSE Delivers Cutting-Edge Vessels to Indian Navy

 India
3
Rajasthan Royals' Strategic Win Begins IPL 2025 Against CSK

Rajasthan Royals' Strategic Win Begins IPL 2025 Against CSK

 India
4
Nepal's Turmoil: Arrests, Protests, and Political Unrest

Nepal's Turmoil: Arrests, Protests, and Political Unrest

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026