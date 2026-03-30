India's Economic Outlook: Energy Prices and Growth Projections

ICRA on Monday predicted a slowdown in India's GDP growth to 6.5% in the fiscal year 2026-27, down from 7.6% for the current year. This is largely attributed to elevated energy prices and concerns over energy availability, exacerbated by ongoing West Asia conflicts.

The projections are based on an average crude oil price of USD 85 per barrel for 2026-27, with the current account deficit expected to widen to 1.7% of GDP. Inflationary pressures due to global energy supply disruptions could impact consumer confidence.

While favorable trends are observed in high-frequency indicators early in 2026, the prolonged conflict may have adverse effects on India's macroeconomic outlook. ICRA anticipates an extended pause on policy rates by the MPC, though RBI may take liquidity intervention measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)