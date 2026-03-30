Bridge Plunge Chaos: Bus Accident Injures 36 in Bhadravati

In a tragic incident on Monday, a private bus carrying passengers from Channagiri to Bhadravati went off course and plummeted off a bridge in Bhadravati. The accident, which took place near Kagehalla in Veerapura village, resulted in injuries to 36 individuals.

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 1:30 PM when the bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle on a bridge, causing it to hit the barrier and overturn into the stream below. Although the stream had low water levels, the impact was enough to injure all aboard.

Among the injured were the driver and conductor, with 25 passengers sustaining minor injuries. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities have registered a case at Bhadravati Rural police station and investigations are in progress.