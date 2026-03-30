Navigating Turmoil: Indian Ships Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict

A total of 19 ships carrying vital energy resources for India are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, as the war in West Asia escalates. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, India's Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, ten foreign-flagged vessels destined for Indian ports are stalled.

The stranded vessels include a mix of LPG carriers, crude oil tankers, and LNG ships, with both foreign and Indian flags. Notably, two Indian LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, have already sailed safely through the strait, heading to Mumbai and New Mangalore respectively.

Shipping activities through the narrow strait have been severely impacted by hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran. However, Iran has announced that 'non-hostile vessels' can transit the waterway after proper coordination. Indian authorities are prioritizing the safe evacuation of Indian-flagged vessels amid ongoing monitoring of the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)