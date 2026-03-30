Left Menu

Navigating Turmoil: Indian Ships Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict

A total of 19 ships carrying energy supplies for India are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in West Asia. Efforts are underway to ensure the safety of these vessels, with some successfully navigating through the region. Coordination with Iranian authorities is crucial for passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 19:59 IST
Navigating Turmoil: Indian Ships Stranded Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 19 ships carrying vital energy resources for India are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, as the war in West Asia escalates. According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, India's Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, ten foreign-flagged vessels destined for Indian ports are stalled.

The stranded vessels include a mix of LPG carriers, crude oil tankers, and LNG ships, with both foreign and Indian flags. Notably, two Indian LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, have already sailed safely through the strait, heading to Mumbai and New Mangalore respectively.

Shipping activities through the narrow strait have been severely impacted by hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran. However, Iran has announced that 'non-hostile vessels' can transit the waterway after proper coordination. Indian authorities are prioritizing the safe evacuation of Indian-flagged vessels amid ongoing monitoring of the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

Tragedy in Dehradun: Retired Brigadier Killed in Road Rage Gunfight

 India
2
Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

Unrest Strikes Awagarh After Shocking Discovery of Mutilated Bovines

 India
3
Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

Delhi Police Bids Farewell with Honorary Ranks

 India
4
BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

BJP Defends Central Armed Police Forces Bill Against Opposition Criticism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026