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India Achieves Near-Complete Banking Coverage in Villages

The Finance Ministry announces that nearly 100% of Indian villages now have banking outlets within a 5km radius, with complete coverage in some regions. The expansion is tracked using the Jan Dhan Darshak App, facing challenges like infrastructure and connectivity, while continuous efforts ensure further coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:49 IST
India Achieves Near-Complete Banking Coverage in Villages
Reserve Bank of India logo (File Photo: X/@RBI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant milestone towards financial inclusivity, the Finance Ministry revealed that banking outlets now cater to almost every village in India, according to data from the Jan Dhan Darshak App. Remarkably, 99.92% of all villages and 100% of those in Dadra and Nagar Haveli are serviced within a five-kilometer radius.

Driven by a government endeavour to ensure proximity to banking services, banks have been strategically opening branches, employing Business Correspondents, and utilizing the India Post Payments Bank network. The progress is monitored through a Geographic Information System with the Jan Dhan Darshak App playing a pivotal role in this nationwide effort.

However, challenges remain, particularly around infrastructural shortcomings and connectivity issues, often coupled with the scarcity of suitable premises. As per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, the rollout of further banking outlets continues to be a priority, with decisions made collaboratively by State Level and Union Territory Level Bankers' Committees and other stakeholders.

Proposals for new outlets are subject to consideration based on RBI instructions, business viability, and strategic surveys conducted by the banks under the government's vision. Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, emphasized this ongoing commitment to expanding banking reach, while addressing the Lok Sabha today.

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