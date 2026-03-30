Russian Forces Seize Strategic Ukrainian Villages

Russian forces have advanced and taken control of the eastern Ukrainian villages of Novoosynove and Luhivske, as reported by RIA, a state news agency, on Monday. The report cites information provided by the Defence Ministry.

It remains unclear if the situation on the battlefield is as described in these reports, as Reuters is unable to independently verify the claims at this time.

This development marks a significant step in the ongoing conflict, with strategic gains being reported in the volatile eastern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)