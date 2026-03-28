Revamping Manipur's Border Villages: A Vibrant New Chapter
Manipur's Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced enhancements in infrastructure and services in 143 border villages through the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme-II. Addressing a state-level workshop, Singh emphasized collaboration among various departments for the timely and effective implementation of the initiative benefiting all societal sections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at transforming Manipur's border regions, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has revealed plans for improved infrastructure and service delivery in 143 villages. The initiative, part of the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme-II, seeks to enhance connectivity and livelihood opportunities in areas bordering Myanmar.
Speaking at a state-level workshop, Singh highlighted the program's potential to boost development in five crucial districts: Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Churachandpur. He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting these efforts and acknowledged the pressing need for prioritizing border area advancement.
The Chief Minister underscored the importance of coordinated efforts from the Planning Department, district administrations, and security forces. He emphasized the necessity for timely execution to ensure that every societal segment benefits from the infrastructural upgrades and service enhancements envisioned by the programme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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