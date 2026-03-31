Resuming Asylum Amid Controversy: The Trump Administration's Decision

The Trump administration is set to restart processing some asylum applications, which were halted after an asylum seeker shot two National Guard members. One of those guardsmen later died.

USCIS announced it would lift holds for applicants from non-high-risk countries, ensuring thorough immigrant screening continues. However, the agency did not disclose which countries fall into this category.

The November halt was sparked by a Trump-era response to what was perceived as vetting failures from the Biden administration. The resulting immigration crackdown included expanding a travel ban already in place for several countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)