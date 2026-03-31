Left Menu

Resuming Asylum Amid Controversy: The Trump Administration's Decision

The Trump administration plans to resume processing certain asylum applications after suspending claims following the shooting of National Guard members by an asylum seeker. USCIS confirmed resuming adjudication for non-high-risk countries, maintaining strict vetting. Previously, asylum services were part of immigration crackdowns responding to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 03:51 IST
Resuming Asylum Amid Controversy: The Trump Administration's Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to restart processing some asylum applications, which were halted after an asylum seeker shot two National Guard members. One of those guardsmen later died.

USCIS announced it would lift holds for applicants from non-high-risk countries, ensuring thorough immigrant screening continues. However, the agency did not disclose which countries fall into this category.

The November halt was sparked by a Trump-era response to what was perceived as vetting failures from the Biden administration. The resulting immigration crackdown included expanding a travel ban already in place for several countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

Mystery Explosive Device Discovered Near Suburban Apartment in NY

 Global
2
Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

Trump Airport: Florida's Renaming Controversy

 Global
3
High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

High Seas Tensions: Tanker Fire Amid Projectiles Near Strait of Hormuz

 Global
4
Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmaker

Mercenaries and Politics: Lawsuit Reveals Alleged Targeting of Yemeni Lawmak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026